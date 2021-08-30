Owner of Wheatley Hotel says things were taking off before explosion, now facing uncertain future

A hotel owner in the closed-off area of downtown Wheatley is not expressing optimism about the future of his business in downtown after the explosion the destroyed two buildings in the area.

"It was really starting to take off, now it's just on hold, I guess," Paul De Goey said.

"There's ups and downs in every business but this is just something we'd have never dreamt of."

De Goey owns the Wheatley Hotel, which is situated right next to The Pogue on Talbot Road, a former pub that last Thursday's explosion turned into rubble. He said he had just finished building the new four-room hotel with a lounge attached, and it had only been open for a couple of months before last week's explosion.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said two buildings were destroyed in last Thursday's blast and there are about a half dozen buildings will need to be examined for structural integrity.

De Goey has not been able to get past the barriers into the area to see his business up close but looking at pictures, he believes it, too, is unsalvageable.

"If it had been downtown Toronto, I don't believe it ever would have gotten this far," De Goey said.

De Goey said he and his business partner probably spent around a million dollars building the new hotel, now he's uncertain what the future holds.

"Now we have no direction of where we're going are we going to be able to go forward with this?" he said. "There's just a lot of questions and nobody out here willing to give any answers."

Wheatley Hotel owner Paul De Goey is asking if buildings in the area around the explosion will ever be able to be deemed safe again. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

He said he is concerned about the business' future but also has concerns about the homeowners in the surrounding area.

"If they don't deem these buildings or houses as safe, who's going to insure them and if they can't get insurance then the next phone call is going to be the financial institution, who's going to finance a building that's uninsurable?" De Goey said.

"Who's going to pay for all this?"

Timeline unknown

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Chatham Kent said it was working with the Office of the Fire Marshall and consulting with technical experts to "analyze current risks and consider adjustments to the evacuation area and detour routes".

April Rietdyk, general manager of community human services with the municipality, said their workers will be meeting with displaced families this week to look at longer-term plans for any families that will not be able to return to their homes in the near future.

Wheatley, Ont., residents worry gas leak could cause another explosion 2:46 Residents of the small town of Wheatley, Ont., are afraid a persistent gas leak might cause another explosion, a day after a huge blast destroyed part of its downtown. Locals are exasperated with the situation that has gone unsolved for months. 2:46

"Some of the individuals that lived very, very close to that explosion site, they will certainly be out longer than some of the individuals who live kind of on the perimeter of that evacuation zone," she said. "It all is dependent on when that zone gets clear and when utilities get turned back on and when people can return to their homes safely."

She said as of right now, they've been given no indication of when that might be.

Rietdyk added that, as of end of day Saturday, her workers have helped 75 families so far with everything from gift cards for food and clothing to finding shelter. She said there were well over a dozen families that they've assisted with hotels but others are being helped with accommodations by people in the community.

"It's amazing to see the community step up and take care of their neighbours, it's really quite touching actually," she said.

The municipality had no update on Sunday about the work being done at the site but on Saturday did say that the situation remained unstable and they were speaking with the province to bring in technical experts to find the source of the leak.