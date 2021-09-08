Senior recalls similar blast in downtown Wheatley caused by gas leak in 1936

As Wheatley residents still reel from an explosion that destroyed two buildings in its downtown, there are still some who recall a blast that destroyed a building nearby more than 80 years ago.

"I remember the ... bricks being out on the street and right across the street the roads were blocked off, so that's as far as we could go," 95-year-old Ivan Drummond said is his recollection of seeing the aftermath of an explosion in the village of Wheatley in the 1930s while out for a drive with his father. He was 10 years old at the time.

In 1936, an explosion caused by a gas leak destroyed a building belonging to Wheatley's Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) on the corner of Elm Street and Erie Street, which just one street away from the explosion that destroyed two buildings and damaged several more last month at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Road.

"Only a single wall remains of the building, considered Wheatley's finest," a story in the London Free Press read. "The post office, village council chambers, Gillies funeral parlors were all obliterated, while mail and town records went up in smoke as fire ensued following the explosion."

According to an article published in the Kingsville Reporter at the time, other buildings were also damaged in the area.

"Debris crushed in the roof of the Masonic rooms over the drug store next door to the shattered building," it read.

An article in the London Free Press says the explosion was caused by a gas leak. (Submitted by Wheatley Area Heritage Society/London Public Library)

The explosion, which took place at 1:30 in the morning according to the reports, knocked over two women who were returning from a party when they were struck by flying debris.

"They were hurled to the ground, but scrambled to their feet and ran clear before the two-storey structure collapsed," the article read.

"Mrs. Tait suffered a slight injury when hit by a brick."

Gas leak

The blast caused $50,000 in damage and was blamed on gas leaking from a heater. Officials have been searching for the source of the current blast, believed to be an abandoned gas well.

A 1951 edition of the Kent Historical Society's Papers and Addresses mentions the prevalence of gas in the area of Wheatley. It says 7 wells were bored in the village and used for domestic purposes. (Kent Historical Society)

"I do remember that much," Drummond said, "that it was from a gas well or something like that, that exploded."

According to a 1951 publication of the Kent Historical Society, gas was abundant in the area and there was a lot of excitement when gas wells were drilled.

It's the exact same area, it's the exact same block, it's the exact same gas.​​​​​ - Douglas Walker

"Farmers, on whose farms the wells were bored, received $200.00 a year and were each given free gas for heating and lighting," it read.

"Wheatley streets were lighted with gas and everyone used it for all domestic purposes when it was piped through the village about 1907."

It said that there were seven wells bored in the village of Wheatley.

The Kingsville Reporter says two women who were passing the building at the time of the explosion had a narrow escape from death. (Submitted by Wheatley Area Heritage Society)

"These gas wells eventually played out, but even yet at times they are active. It was gas seeping from one of them that caused the explosion of the I.O.O.F. Block."

Onlookers get their look at the destruction of the explosion that destroyed the building that belonged to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows but also housed offices for the police, council chambers and the post office. (Submitted by Wheatley Area Heritage Society)

"It's the exact same area, it's the exact same block, it's the exact same gas," said Douglas Walker, a business owner in the area who has knowledge of the 1936 explosion.