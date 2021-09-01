Gas detected at site of Wheatley explosion after residents visit properties
Site of explosion has been evacuated, blocked off since August 26
Gas was detected in Wheatley, Ont. on Sunday, days after residents were first allowed to access their properties after being forced to leave following a natural gas explosion that destroyed two buildings and sent seven people to hospital in August.
The gas was released on Sunday with levels returning to zero about eight hours after it was first discovered, according to a news release issued by the municipality Monday.
The municipality is sending a sample to be tested. It did not specify what type of gas was detected.
This is the fourth time that gas has been detected at the site, and the second detection of gas since the explosion on August 26.
"Odour complaints were investigated, and it was determined that there were no imminent risks outside of the evacuation zone," said the municipality in the release.
There were 12 planned visits to properties inside the evacuation zone last week, while assessments continue on buildings damaged in the explosion.
The municipality said the evacuation zone is "now stable," and they will continue to schedule appointments for homeowners looking to temporarily access their properties.
