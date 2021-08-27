Downtown Wheatley, Ont., still at risk after explosion that injured 20, officials say
Thursday evening blast also destroyed 2 buildings, businesses
After a gas explosion in Wheatley that injured 20 people and destroyed two buildings Thursday, Chatham-Kent officials in the southwestern Ontario municipality say the area remains at risk of another blast.
"It's unacceptable for the people of Wheatley to live in fear," said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff in a call Friday morning that provided an update.
Canniff is calling on the Ontario government to find the source of the leak, saying the municipality can't investigate because toxic gas is still around the area the explosion.
"Gas is still present and leaking at the scene," Canniff said. "It is an unsafe area, and unstable."
Around 6 p.m. ET, two buildings at the corner of Erie Street North and Talbot Road East in downtown Wheatley collapsed after the explosion. Municipal officials say hydrogen sulphide gas was detected at around 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.
The municipality says 20 people, including three municipality workers, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Of the three people who went to hospital, one is still being treated.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?