Main thoroughfare in downtown Wheatley, Ont., reopens 9 months after explosion
Evacuation zone has been gradually reduced
Nine months after the explosion in Wheatley, Ont., the downtown's main thoroughfare has partially reopened.
Officials in Chatham-Kent announced Tuesday that Talbot Road and Erie South have been re-opened. Erie Street North remains closed in the area.
An evacuation zone remains in place and crews are working on a well in a municipal parking lot near Erie and Elm Streets.
The Aug. 26, 2021, explosion caused the collapse of two buildings at the corner of Erie Street North and Talbot Road East. The blast is believed to be caused by a gas leak. Nearby residents and businesses have been out of their properties ever since while the blast and surrounding gas wells were investigated.
In recent months, the evacuation zone has been gradually reduced and some residents were able to return to their homes.
