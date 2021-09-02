Natural resources minister in Wheatley to make announcement

Minister Greg Rickford is scheduled to speak in Wheatley at 12 p.m. Watch the announcement live in this story.

The provincial minister responsible for natural resources is going to Wheatley, Ont., on Wednesday to make an "important announcement" for residents.

Minister Greg Rickford is expected to speak at noon outside Chatham-Kent Fire Station 20, according to a media release from the province.

No futher details about the nature of the announcement were released.

It's been nearly three months since an explosion believed to be related to hydrogen sulphide — a toxic, flammable gas — destroyed two buildings and injured several people in Wheatley.

The Aug. 26 blast displaced more than 100 residents. Those in the evacuation zone remain unable to return to their homes and businesses. The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said it will start allowing people to enter their properties on an appointment basis this week.

Work continues in the area where the explosion occurred, the municipality said Tuesday, adding that structural engineers are assessing the damage to adjacent buildings.

The Ontario government previously committed $2 million to help those affected.

