Wheatley blast clean up expected to wrap up this week
Municipality says gas hasn't been detected since the explosion
Clean-up efforts are expected to wrap up by the end of this week following an explosion that destroyed two buildings in downtown Wheatley, according to officials.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said that removal of the debris should aid efforts to find the source of the hydrogen suphide leak that is the suspected cause of the explosion.
The blast occurred on the evening of Aug. 26 following the detection of the toxic gas. Twenty people were injured and dozens of businesses and residents were displaced. There's no word on when they can return but the municipality is providing assistance to those without accommodations.
The RBC branch in the area remains closed but the bank is setting up a mobile service in the parking lot of the Wheatley arena.
According to the municipality, the gas hasn't been detected since the explosion. It was detected twice earlier this summer, with officials suspecting the problem was linked to an abandoned well.
