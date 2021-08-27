Three people injured following 'major' explosion in Wheatley

Two buildings have been reduced to rubble and emergency crews are responding following an explosion in the town centre of Wheatley, Ont.

Three people are being treated for injuries following the explosion shortly after 6 p.m. ET at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Road, 50 kilometers southeast of Windsor.

A number of ambulances have been called in, expecting numerous injuries, said Kevin Black, communications specialist for Erie Shores HealthCare.

Meanwhile, the chief administrative officer for Chatham-Kent, the area municipality, said that two buildings, 15 Erie St. N. and 15 Talbot Rd. E., were destroyed in what he called a "major" explosion.

He said none of the injuries are life threatening.

A crowd gathers across from buildings demolished following an explosion in Wheatley on Thursday. (Kathryn Parent (@_phos3)/Twitter)

CBC News has not yet confirmed what caused the explosion. An official investigation is underway. But there had been several gas leaks in the area, dating back to earlier this summer said CAO Don Stropshire.

"That area has had two detected gas leaks, today was the third," said Stropshire.

The building had been under an emergency declaration order since July 19, he said. Bystanders told CBC that the intersection had been blocked off and on all week.

Gas leak detected

Maurice Raffoul owns MJ's Pizza at 19 Erie St. N. — next door to one of the buildings that was destroyed.

He was sitting outside on a bench when he heard the explosion.

"We turned around and just ran," said Raffoul.

This is the last image available on Google Street View of the block destroyed by the explosion on Thursday. Sweet Country Home, a giftware shop, is listed as permanently closed. (Google Streetview)

He said there was no one inside his building at the time because it had been evacuated after an employee smelled gas.

"There was a heavy gas presence," said Raffoul.

Wheatley resident Mike Brannagan said he heard "a loud, concussive boom" shortly after 6 p.m.

"I saw some black smoke rising and then debris shooting through the air," said Brannagan, who was just a few blocks away.

"It's devastated, like a big pile of rubble," said Brannagan of the Pogue Irish Pub, which hadn't operated in years, according to Stropshire.

Around the corner, Kathryn Parent was inside Renny's The Village Smokehouse.

"The windows rattled and pictures fell off the wall," she said, adding that the restaurants glass window blew out during the explosion.

The front window of this business was blown out during the explosion. (Kathryn Parent (@_phos3)/Twitter)

Parent said that when she arrived at the restaurant before the explosion there were firefighters on the scene.

"The firefighters seemed very relaxed, there was nothing happening at the moment. All of the sudden... we were sitting there and kaboom."

She said emergency officials closed down a large area around the explosion.

"They were saying that the gas was still leaking."

Area previously under emergency declaration

The area was already being monitored by emergency officials because of an ongoing investigation following gas leaks that were reported earlier this summer.

"There has been no new detection of gas since the last report July 19," said the Municipality of Chatham-Kent in a press release issued Aug. 3.

"Given the reoccurrence of the gas detection, the ongoing monitoring offers an increased level of safety for those working in the building and ensures emergency services can be notified and a further public evacuation can be implemented, if needed."

Stropshire said that they have not been able to determine the source of that gas leak but that the most likely cause was an abandoned gas well.

"The explosion is in the vicinity of the location where hydrogen sulphide gas was first discovered in June of this year," said Shropshire.

The Wheatley Arena has been set up as a reception area for people that have been forced to leave their homes.