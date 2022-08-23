With retirement of long-time doctor in Wheatley, elderly residents could be left without primary care

The upcoming departure of Wheatley's long-time doctor is a cause for concern for the more than 1,400 clients that call him their family doctor. It is putting the future of medical care in the community in question.

"Now the crunch is on, time to go," Dr. David Eaton's assistant Nancy Plumb said. "Are we going to forget about the elderly?"

Plumb said Eaton has been providing services in the community for 47 years and that most of the clientele at the clinic where Eaton works are older than 65 and need services close to home.

"It's not so easy for them to find transportation to get into Windsor, Leamington [or] Tilbury," Plumb said. "I don't think any community is suffering like Wheatley."

According to the doctor's daughter, Hope Eaton, speaking on behalf of her father who did not want to talk to CBC News because of his frustration with the matter, said he has been trying to organize his retirement for a couple of years but right now, there is no succession plan for him.

"We keep running into roadblocks where we find out there's no funding or the area is not deemed to be under-serviced because we're part of Chatham-Kent or Chatham proper has enough doctors so the county, in a lot of ways, gets forgotten," Eaton said adding that her father feels a responsibility to his patients so he has put off his retirement.

Dr. David Eaton's daughter Hope says he has been trying to plan his retirement for three years but they keep hitting roadblocks. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"There's certainly a need here that if he left is going to go unmet. I think that's of great concern to him and of great concern to a lot of his patients."

The municipality of Chatham Kent has a task force assigned to recruiting doctors not just in Wheatley but in other areas as well. According to councillor Melissa Harrigan, those attempts have been unsuccessful and right now there are 20,000 people in Chatham Kent without a family physician.

"You only get kind of one chance a year to recruit those graduates that are coming out of medical schools and we know that the rate of requirement is starting to exceed the rate of graduation," Harrigan said.

"The doctors coming in don't want practices as large as the doctors that are exiting."

Harrigan said that while there is a wait list people who find themselves without a family doctor can get on, as well as asking to become patients at doctors offices in nearby communities that may be accepting patients, however for some it could mean they are put in a position where they don't have a family doctor.

There's certainly a need here that if he left is going to go unmet. I think that's of great concern to him and of great concern to a lot of his patients. - Hope Eaton, daughter of David Eaton

"If you don't have a family doctor you don't receive the pro-active health care — those annual checkups, prescription refills — those things that you need to keep you healthy and keep you out of the hospital."

The town centre in Wheatley is still partially closed off due to an explosion that happened last summer. Harrigan said she hopes a plan moving forward for that area will include health services.

"For our aging communities in a small town, access to health services and primary care is so important, " she said.

Plumb said that if getting a doctor to cover the area isn't possible, they have been requesting funding from the province for several years allow for nurse practitioners to take over the clinic but right now, there is no funding.

Dr. David Eaton's office is in the town centre of Wheatley, near where an explosion rocked the town nearly a year ago. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Does the government want all 1,400 patients to be going in to the ER to get service done?" Plumb said. "We need help, we need answers and we need those now,"

Patients worry about what the future holds

For 92-year-old Leonard H. Omstead, who has been a client of David Eaton's since he began in the community, he said it wouldn't be difficult for him to access services in the community because he's still able to drive but others aren't in the same situation.

"There's a lot of people 75 and 80 that can't drive because eyesight or some reason or another," Omstead said, adding that he likes the idea of having a nurse practitioner's office in the town.

"A nurse practitioner can at least give prescriptions and what are people going to do with high blood pressure that can't get their medication?... and then there' s people with sugar diabetes, at least a practitioner could look after those."

"It's a big problem that needs to be solved," he added.

CBC has reached out the province to ask about the issue but nobody was immediately available for comment.