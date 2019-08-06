Fatal single-vehicle collision in Wheatley

One man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Wheatley, Ont. on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Chatham-Kent police responded to Third Concession Line near Zion Road and discovered the 66-year-old from Wheatley unresponsive.

According to police, the man succumbed to his injuries due to the nature of the collision, which is north east of Wheatley Provincial Park.

No other vehicles appear to be involved, but the case is under active investigation by the traffic unit of Chatham-Kent police.