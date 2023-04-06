What's open and what's closed in Windsor this holiday Monday

The civic Holiday is bringing with it some closures in Windsor on Monday.

According to officials, in observance of the holiday, city hall and administration offices will not be open Aug. 7 — with the next council meeting scheduled for Tuesday Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

Its 311 customer contact centre will also be closed — reopening at 8 a.m. on Tuesday — while the 211 service continues to be available 24 hours a day to serve residents.

The city's homelessness and housing help hub's day program is staying open with regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the old Windsor Water World on Wyandotte Street East.

Garbage collection is delayed by a day across the city because of the Civic Holiday. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

There will be no residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection with services delayed by one day.

Public drop off and household chemical waste depots at the corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will not be open.

Community and customer care centres and arenas will also have their doors closed — same with the pools at WFCU Centre and Gino & Liz Marcus complex.

Park-based splash pads will remain open on Monday, says the City of Windsor. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Places you can still cool off at include Adventure Bay, Sandpoint Beach, park-based splash pads — and outdoor pools at Atkinson, Centre Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock remain open; however, tours to Peche Island are cancelled for the day.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library are closed — same with the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations.

Transit Windsor buses will operate on a reduced schedule from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.