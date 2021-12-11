What you get in Windsor's proposed 1.99% tax increase

Windsor council will debate a 2022 budget that calls for a 1.99 per cent tax increase which translates to $59 more on the average detached home's tax bill of $3,400.

It's a status quo budget with staff at city departments asked to come up with options to maintain service levels and options that would reduce the departments budget by 10 per cent.

That's what council has directed staff to do for its entire term. The 2022 budget will be the final one for this council, with a municipal election scheduled for October.

What does council spend the largest part of your property tax on?

The biggest chunk of your tax bill, about 20 per cent, will go toward operating costs for the Windsor Police Service. The service is asking for a 1.58 per cent increase in its budget. Most of that will be used to cover the rising cost of salaries and wages.

The service's annual operating budget is a proposed $95,415,506.

What's the biggest addition to the annual operating budget?

City staff want council to spend more than a million dollars a year to run a new emergency shelter for women and families, permanently hire additional housing support workers, and cover costs of operating new supportive housing units.

The money is spread across to budget items totalling $1.3 million. Upper levels of government helped with capital costs for the shelter and supportive housing units but the current budget for the department can't cover the operational costs.

The shelter will open early next year with 32 beds for women and 16 rooms for families.

The city will create 49 new supportive housing units next year. Twenty are in an existing Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation building being renovated, and 29 are in an office building a community agency is converting into a transitional space for people experiencing homeless.

Last year the city hired five housing support workers and two street outreach workers using money from the federal and provincial government. Staff say those jobs now need to be funded through the municipal budget because the money is set to run out on April 1, 2022.

What about those roads?

Road work is part of the capital budget which is a 10-year plan approved by council and revisited each budget session to see if any changes need to be made.

Twenty per cent of Windsor's road system is rated deficient. The city budgeted $163 million for road rehabilitation across 10 years.

Here's what roads are on the schedule for 2022 and 2023, in addition to previously announced projects like the work being done on Cabana Road and along the University Avenue corridor.

A list of what capital road rehabilitation projects are scheduled for 2022. (City of Windsor) A list of capital road rehabilitation projects scheduled for 2023. (City of Windsor)

Road projects are the largest part of Windsor's $1.7-billion capital budget plan, totalling $509 million over 10 years.

Sewer work is a close second at $453 million over 10 years.

Combined, they make up 58 per cent of the capital budget.

What to do with Transit Windsor's operating budget?

In January 2020, council approved an eight-year master plan for transit that called for major investment in the service to re-imagine how it was delivered.

Weeks later, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic hit and threw transit into turmoil.

Mayor Drew Dilkens decided to shut the service down for weeks citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

When service returned and Transit Windsor started charging users for trips, ridership plummeted — a problem municipalities across Canada are dealing with.

Now, Transit Windsor wants a 4.82 per cent increase in the annual operating budget to implement pieces of the master plan while it proposes the following fare increases to offset increased costs:

Tunnel Bus fare would be $10 to cover increasing operational costs of the tunnel set by Windsor-Detroit BorderLink.

2 per cent annual increase to Transit Windsor fares.

Rising the U-Pass from $72.17 per semester to $77.36.

The big cost increases for Transit Windsor are salary increases ($627,563) and the cost of fuel ($798,051).

Staff are recommending council permanently fund the 518X route, a pilot program saved in last year's budget deliberations when St. Clair College committed to covering half the cost.

Staff detailed how council could spend $1 million to implement a key building block of the master plan by adding the 418X route connecting Tecumseh Mall and the Lancer Centre at the University, but administration is not recommending council fund the route at the current time.