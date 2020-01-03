What makes great sex? Windsor prof's new book sheds some insight into sex and desire

A new book co-authored by a University of Windsor psychology professor attempts to get to the root of the age-old question, What makes great sex?

Dana Menard joined Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette by phone to discuss her new book Magnificent Sex: Lessons from Extraordinary Lovers, co-authored by University of Ottawa professor Peggy Kleinplatz.

What inspired you to write this book?

Once upon a time I was a starry-eyed undergraduate and I took Peggy Kleinplatz's third-year sex class. We both came into that from very different backgrounds. Everything I knew about great sex at that time I had learned from Cosmopolitan magazine, whereas Peggy had been a sex therapist since the 1980s.

She'd had a lot of chances to observe what brought people into therapy and what they were looking for. Together, we decided to go out and collect some data for that, which made up the basis for my master's and PhD thesis.

How did you go about answering the question though what is great sex?

We did interviews with 75 people and they ranged from old and young people, men and women, able-bodied and not so able-bodied, kinky and vanilla, and we also interviewed some sex therapists to get their theoretical perspectives on what they might be helping their clients with.

You have more than 200 pages in the book, what were some things you discovered?

Great sex was remarkably similar for all of those groups that I just described.

Peggy and I were the only ones who did the interviews, but the transcripts were analyzed within a team, and the team often couldn't tell the men from the women or the young from the old.

So whereas Cosmopolitan tends to emphasize orgasms and techniques, our participants when they're talking about what makes sex great, talked about being really present, intense connection, extraordinary communication, humour, risk-taking, authenticity, vulnerability and even transcendence and transformation.

Respondents focused more on psychological factors. Is this what you anticipated going in?

Yes, far more psychological.

In many ways, it's not a dirty book at all. If you pick up any random page, we are not talking about orgasms or genitals or stimulation techniques. It's very much between the ears as opposed to between the legs.

You made a conscious decision to talk to seniors in the course of your research, why?

Seniors as a group have been marginalized both within pop culture and within the academic research.

If you think about the sex-related stereotypes of the elderly, it's that at a certain point in your life you just give up, you're not interested anymore, you're much more focused on lawn mowing and cookie-making, and that's sort of reflected in academia as well.

A lot of the research suggests that as the body begins to fall apart, sex falls apart as well and if you're lucky, it might be just okay. There's lot of research on pharmaceuticals.

And we thought there might be much more to the story of people who had managed to make this last a lifetime.

Let me ask you the question and answer it as you will. What is great sex?

It's things like I mentioned earlier, it's things like being present and being connected and communicating.

The route to get there varies a lot from person to person. For some people it's what's happened over their lifetime. For some people it's their personal qualities, like being able to be centred. For some people it's the qualities of the relationship. And for some people, it relates to the environment in which it's occurring.

One of the most extraordinary things that we found was the degree of crossover. Sometimes what people were telling us is "I am this kind of person and because I am this kind of person, it brings out this kind of quality in my relationship."

Does it at all deal with inequality within a partnership? In other words one person desire sex more often than, the other things like that?

When you first asked that, what my mind immediately went to was we had plenty of people who were not able-bodied and they were partnered with people who were able-bodied.

And that was always really interesting, because for some people sex became great after their disability. They said "My way of doing things stopped working and I had to re-evaluate and I had to think of what was working and what wasn't working."

As far as differences in levels of desire, often that kind of question would come up in the sense of relationship qualities. People would talk about the importance of communicating and negotiating and having kind of this shared value of sex being important within the relationship.

Certainly the basis of this is academic work. Is there something we can all learn from?

Yes. In fact what Peggy has been working on in the years since I finished my PhD was turning this into a type of sex therapy.

Over the last few years, she's been running groups of about four couples each and we have found out that yes you can apply the principles in this book to improving your sex life.

Which doesn't mean that everyone wants great sex or magnificent sex, some people just want to improve it a bit, but it looks like it does work.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity. Listen to the full interview below: