What can you be fined for under existing COVID-19 measures?

Between the federal Quarantine Act and Ontario's state of emergency, members of the public could face serious penalties for breaking certain rules.

You could face fines — or even jail time — under some of the measures put in place to fight COVID-19.

Here's a breakdown:

In Ontario, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, the province can issue orders, which are enforceable by police.

Two of the orders currently in place include the mandatory closure of non-essential businesses like public libraries and concert venues as well as the prohibition of gatherings of more than 50 people at a time.

Failure to comply with an order made during a declared emergency - $750 fine

Obstruction of person exercising a power in accordance with an emergency order - $1,000 fine

Corporations that fail to comply - $500,000 fine

Sgt. Steve Betteridge with Windsor Police Service explained that police can enforce any order made by the province during a declared emergency.

It's possible that the province could declare more orders down the road.

Quarantine Act

Under the Quarantine Act, there's another set of rules for Canadians returning to the country from abroad. Travellers now have a legal obligation to quarantine for 14 days, and if they disobey that order, they can face serious penalties.

Failing to comply with the order - maximum fine of $750,000 and/or imprisonment for 6 months

If someone jeopardizes another's life "while wilfully or recklessly contravening the act" - $1 million and/or up to three years in prison

Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne with Ontario Provincial Police explains that the federal Quarantine Act does not give police any new powers, but police will "assist with requests" from those designated as screening officers or quarantine officers under the act.

WPS echoed that, to say they will work with screening officers "if requested."

In the meantime, Betteridge says that the Windsor community is doing a "fantastic job" with how it's reacting to the pandemic.

"Right now, our members' primary goal in this area is working to spread the word through education and warnings."