Accommodations being offered up for Windsor COVID-19 hospital workers

Windsor Regional Hospital workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic will now have a place to stay away from their families if they need it.

The WFCU Credit Union in partnership with Farhi Holdings Corporation announced Monday they have partnered together to provide the lodgings to health-care workers "who are unable to return to their homes due to the risks they face in responding to COVID-19 and their unique personal family health issues."

The corporations have pledged $650,000 and are offering up the three months' accommodations at the Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel located at 277 Riverside Drive West.

"Accommodations have been identified as a critical need by many frontline workers who are concerned about returning home to their families due to the risks this may pose, especially if they have unique personal family health issues," said Shmuel Farhi, president of Farhi Holdings Corporation, in a press statement.

"It is our pleasure to support the Windsor community and the regional hospital."

About 40 rooms have been reserved for staff members who need the accommodations.

"We want to help alleviate some of the stress these individuals are facing by providing them with a place to return to get the respite they need without the fear of potentially putting their families and loved ones at risk," said Eddie Francis, president and CEO, WFCU Credit Union.

Windsor Regional Hospital will be coordinating the allocation of the rooms in conjunction with the hotel.

"Windsor Regional Hospital is overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support for our staff on the frontlines, and the care they provide to patients," said David Musyj, president and CEO Windsor Regional Hospital.

Hotel owner makes similar offer

The operator of five hotels across southwestern Ontario is using his decline in business to offer up rooms to health-care workers and those battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.

Rajesh Parekh said he's had to lay off 230 people who work at his hotels. He usually employs about 300 people.

Parekh owns a Holiday Inn in Windsor, and since most of his rooms are empty, he's offering up entire floors to the Ministry of Health.

"Right now it is the most important thing is the health of everyone and well-being of everyone," said Parekh.

Parekh was still working out possible compensation from the province.

CBC News hasn't confirmed if the Ministry of Health is taking him up on the offer.