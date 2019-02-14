Maidstone dog Baby Lars wins at New York Westminster dog show, retires
Lars took home the top prize in the herding group
Baby Lars is retiring on a high note after a big win at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
He took home a big ribbon — just right for his size — from competing in the herding group. Lars won over a German Shepherd, an Australian Shepherd, an old English sheepdog and a collie.
Lars might not know he's a big winner, but according to his owner Elaine Paquette, the vibes in that space were exciting.
"You know the dog feels the excitement and the energy and the crowd screaming, and the dog knows that it's very important," said Paquette.
She runs Quiche Kennels Boarding and Grooming with her sister Louise in Maidstone. They also breed Bouviers.
Paquette said it can take months and months to get Lars ready for a show.
"You just can't take a dog from your house, groom it all up and present it at a dog show," she said. The judges look at things like the dog's muscle condition and hair, which take time to "just get it perfect."
During his off time, Paquette describes Lars as happy-go-lucky, who loves to play with his toys and to run around in the backyard.
What about his favourite treats? Paquette said Lars got steak, prime rib and a bit of chicken when they were at the Westminster show.
