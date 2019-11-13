Westcourt Place residents out for another 72 hours
26 adults, 6 children and 1 pet were accommodated at the WFCU Centre
Westcourt Place residents won't be able to return home for another 72 hours, according to city officials, after a garage fire Tuesday sent five people, including three firefighters, to hospital.
Some displaced residents were able to arrange staying with family or friends, but many took the City's offer of a place to stay at the WFCU Centre.
"We brought together social services, the health unit, EMS, the Humane Society," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
According to Dilkens, 26 adults, 6 children and 1 pet were accommodated at the WFCU Centre.
Addressing the uncertainty of when residents can return to the building, Dilkens said that Enwin services have been restored to buildings in the area, with the exception of Westcourt Place.
The owner of the building, based in Montreal, is working through the process to restore power to the building. That process includes repairs to the building's electrical system — not maintained by Enwin — and an inspection by the Electrical Safety Authority, before the power can be turned back on.
"In the interim, the building remains closed, including the courts and offices and the residential units above," said Dilkens.
Jason Moore, with the City of Windsor, said the 72 hours "may be optimistic."
The building's manager said they will post updated information on their Facebook page and are working to arrange times when people can access their units to obtain clothing or other items.
"I understand conversations with the building owner indicate there may not be a full understanding of the magnitude of this event and the damage that's been caused," said Dilkens. "We're asking the owner to make sure the insurer is on site as soon possible."
Dilkens said they haven't seen the owner step up in a way they'd like to in the last 24 hours.
There are 164 residential units with more than 200 people living in the building.
