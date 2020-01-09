Westcourt residents face tough decisions about staying or going following fire

A building spokesperson for Windsor's Westcourt Place says some of the tenants are finding other places to live.

At least one tenant tells CBC News he is moving out on Wednesday. But tenants who leave might find they have to pay more for a similar apartment. The cost of rental units have been increasing dramatically in recent months, and years.

"I'm still holding on to the apartment. I guess it all just comes down to how long it takes for them to get us back in there," said Jaret Chalmers

Still unable to go home

He has been staying with family in Wheatley since an electrical fire forced him and about 200 tenants out on November 12. They are still not allowed to occupy their units.

Jaret Chalmers has been living in Wheatley since November 12 when fire forced him out of his apartment. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Other tenants have had enough. Pavel Zhavoronkov says he is moving out on Wedensday.

"This could go on until summer," he said.

But Westcourt tenants who move out would be considered new tenants at their new addresses. As a result, anyone who moves out runs the risk of paying new landlords more for rent.

"The Ontario government places no restrictions, so [landlords] can increase that rent to whatever level they actually feel appropriate," said Chris Hall, a paralegal who represents tenants in disputes.

Same goes if a Westcourt tenant breaks the lease and then decides to return the building.

Westcourt could raise the rent higher than the 2.2 per cent allowed on tenants with leases if it gets special permission from the Landlord and Tenant Board of Ontario.

Chalmers has been paying half of a $1,400 per month rent on the apartment he shares with a roommate.

"I guess if they end up trying to increase my rent after we get back in there, I definitely would argue against that," said Chalmers.

Westcourt Place expects to have more information next week regarding when repairs to the building will be finished and when tenants might be able to return.