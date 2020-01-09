Westcourt residents face tough decisions about staying or going following fire
Residents who leave face a competitive, costly rental market
A building spokesperson for Windsor's Westcourt Place says some of the tenants are finding other places to live.
At least one tenant tells CBC News he is moving out on Wednesday. But tenants who leave might find they have to pay more for a similar apartment. The cost of rental units have been increasing dramatically in recent months, and years.
"I'm still holding on to the apartment. I guess it all just comes down to how long it takes for them to get us back in there," said Jaret Chalmers
Still unable to go home
He has been staying with family in Wheatley since an electrical fire forced him and about 200 tenants out on November 12. They are still not allowed to occupy their units.
Other tenants have had enough. Pavel Zhavoronkov says he is moving out on Wedensday.
"This could go on until summer," he said.
But Westcourt tenants who move out would be considered new tenants at their new addresses. As a result, anyone who moves out runs the risk of paying new landlords more for rent.
"The Ontario government places no restrictions, so [landlords] can increase that rent to whatever level they actually feel appropriate," said Chris Hall, a paralegal who represents tenants in disputes.
Same goes if a Westcourt tenant breaks the lease and then decides to return the building.
Westcourt could raise the rent higher than the 2.2 per cent allowed on tenants with leases if it gets special permission from the Landlord and Tenant Board of Ontario.
Chalmers has been paying half of a $1,400 per month rent on the apartment he shares with a roommate.
"I guess if they end up trying to increase my rent after we get back in there, I definitely would argue against that," said Chalmers.
Westcourt Place expects to have more information next week regarding when repairs to the building will be finished and when tenants might be able to return.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.