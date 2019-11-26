Windsor, Ont. resident seeking legal action after cat neutered without consent

A Westcourt Place resident says he's seeking legal action against the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) after the animal shelter neutered his cat without permission.

Dan Clarke, one of the more than 200 residents displaced by a fire that began in the parking garage of the downtown Windsor highrise, owns several pets, including a dog, cat and hamster, as well as two guinea pigs.

According to Clarke, he and his family were not told to take all of their pets when they first left left their seventh-floor apartment on the morning of the fire.

"The building manager said to take the dog out, she didn't say to take all [the] animals," Clarke said, adding that he was under the impression the evacuation would be temporary.

"[They] said six hours at first. Then they said 72 hours and then it turned into two weeks."

The Clarke family relied on overnight shelter at the WFCU Centre provided by the City of Windsor and the Red Cross, as residents and tenants were told not to return to Westcourt Place's 166 residential and approximately 30 commercial units.

Dan Clarke says his cat Whity was neutered without permission. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"[Westcourt Place building manager] Vicky Heyden had come there and said that … the other animals have to get out, because it's going to be longer," he said. "She agreed to go into the apartment and feed our cat, and the hamster, guinea pigs."

A few days later, the Clarke family learned that the humane society was in possession of their cat and other animals.

Clarke said he and his family weren't aware of the arrangement until they moved to motel accommodations provided by Westcourt Place's building owner to all the displaced residents who had been temporarily living in the WFCU Centre.

"[Vicky] was supposed to take care of the cat for us. That's the understanding we had," said Clarke. "We told her where the cat food was, she said she'd feed him."

When Clarke was finally able to get into contact with the humane society, he was told that his cat had been neutered.

Clarke said he's now pursuing legal action because he hopes to receive some kind of monetary compensation.

"They just did something they shouldn't," he said. "They should've asked permission."

Melanie Coulter, executive director for the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, said the animal shelter isn't able to comment on specific cases.

Westcourt Place resident Dan Clarke says he was under the impression that building manager Vicky Heyden would be responsible for caring for Whity — not the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

However, Coulter explained that stray cats are typically neutered within the first few days of being at the humane society.

"Our policy is to neuter cats before they go up for adoption," she said.

According to Coulter, all animals belonging to Westcourt Place residents are staying at the humane society for free.