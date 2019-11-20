Power, water should be back on at Westcourt Place this week

Westcourt Place residents can't go home just yet but electric and water services should be restored to the building this week.

According to building manager Vickie Heyden, services should be back in place by Wednesday.

"This does not mean you are able to come home quite yet but is definitely a step in the right direction," said Heyden in a Facebook post.

On Nov. 18, a generator was brought in to provide "limited power" to public areas in the downtown Windsor high rise.

Since then, Heyden said a team of more than 60 have been cleaning, removing ceiling tiles and removing smoke residue.

Building manager Vickie Heyden, left, speaks with cleaning and construction crew in the Westcourt Place lobby. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

As a building manager, Heyden said she wasn't fully prepared to be doing what she's had to do in the last week.

"It's probably the hardest thing I've ever done," said Heyden, adding that the damage isn't as bad as she thought it would be.

"We are doing everything in our power to get you home as safely and quickly as possible."

Residents and business operators were removed from the building after a parking garage fire Nov. 12.