Westcourt Place has 'limited power' thanks to generator, says building manager

Westcourt Place building manager Vickie Heyden confirmed that a generator is now providing "limited power" to public areas in the downtown Windsor highrise that was the scene of a parking garage fire last Tuesday.

Heyden said she plans on spending the rest of the evening going through the building's 166 residential units checking on appliances and other electronics to prevent another fire. It's unclear when power will be fully restored.

Residents and tenants are still unable to return to the residential units and 30 commercial units in Westcourt Place, though City of Windsor officials returned control of the highrise has been returned to the building's owner last Friday.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens used a media conference last Friday to confirm that the provincial fire marshall's office has completed its investigation into the fire and will release a report "in due time."

Westcourt Place residents displaced by the building's temporary closure were able to rely on the WFCU Centre for shelter. As of last Friday, however, Westcourt Place's owner paid for motel accommodations for any resident unable to find other accommodations.

The City of Windsor's social services department confirmed that 14 displaced households relied on motel accommodations.

Displaced residents are recommended to hold on to receipts so they can be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses.

Residents interested in participating in a Strosberg Sasso Sutts' class action lawsuit will be able to attend a meeting this Saturday at City Hall Square to learn more.