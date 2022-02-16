Judge allows class action suit to go ahead in Westcourt Place fire
Lawyers for 135 tenants at the Westcourt Place apartment building say a London judge has certified the class action suit against the owners of the apartment building.
Westcourt Place owners have 30 days to seek leave to appeal
A London, Ont., judge has certified the class action lawsuit against the owners of the Westcourt Place apartment building.
The $35-million suit seeks damages for 135 tenants, including the City of Windsor, who were displaced by a fire on November 12, 2019. Two hundred tenants in all were displaced.
"This is terrific," said lawyer Harvey Strosberg, senior partner at Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP Law Firm in Windsor, which represents the plaintiffs.
The defendants now have 30 days to appeal the certification, Strosberg said.
CBC has reached out to the representative for Westcourt Place for comment.
Strosberg says the blaze started in an electrical panel called a busway in a sub-basement.
