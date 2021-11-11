It has been two years since a fire at the Westcourt Place building in downtown Windsor, Ont., displaced hundreds of tenants, several businesses and the Provincial Offences court.

In that time, there has been a call for a class action lawsuit. As well, tenants are still asking to get into their apartments.

"I don't really know what a timely manner is, but I've been still waiting at the place that I got after the fire to hopefully move back," said James White, who represents a Facebook group of residents.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal confirmed a few days after the Nov. 12, 2019, fire that it was accidental and the result of electrical failure, and it originated in an underground parking garage in the highrise.

White is angry with the way the owners of the building have handled the tenants since the fire. He wants to move back into the building, because he can't find rent anywhere as low as he was paying at Westcourt Place.

"I'm paying double now," said White, who is renting a condo in downtown Windsor.

The Westcourt Place building in downtown Windsor is still not repaired two years after a fire displaced hundreds of people. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Alexis Hand and her partner found an apartment last year in the east end that costs more but is bigger. They have terminated their lease with Westcourt Place, but Hand is also angry with the way the owners of the building have dragged their feet.

"I understand that COVID is an issue, but it was five months from when the fire happened to when things shut down because of COVID. And in those five months, nothing, nothing happened," said Hand.

Former tenants frustrated 1:05 Former tenant Alexis Hand talking about the frustration dealing with the owners of Westcourt Place. 1:05

Harvey Strosberg, who is representing the tenants in a class action lawsuit, said the building's owners have done nothing to repair the damage to the building.

"People are sitting on chairs and sleeping on sofas," said Strosberg.

Lawyer Harvey Strosberg is trying to get a class action lawsuit certified this month that would proceed against the owners of the building and three other defendants. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

A judge will hear arguments on Nov. 22 and 23 on whether to certify the class action. It will take about a month for the judge to decide if the class action can proceed. Strosberg estimates if there isn't a settlement, it could take another two years before the tenants could see any compensation.

Paralegal Walter Martin told CBC News that the city is renovating a part of the 400 Building to permanently house Provincial Offences court, which has been run operating temporarily out of council chambers at city hall.

CBC News reached out to the owners of the Westcourt Place building but has not heard back as publishing time.

In a statement issued a year ago, they said it could take 12 to 24 months to complete repairs to the building. Some exterior work is being done on the brick work around the main floor of the building.