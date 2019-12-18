Westcourt Place tenants will be out for 'many months,' advised to find long-term accommodations
Any rent collected from Nov. 12 to Nov. 30 will be refunded
Westcourt Place tenants will be out for "many months" after what the building's manager said are reports of "significant" damage to the building following a mid-November fire.
"Early reports suggest the damage was significant and that necessary repairs will take many months requiring a prolonged dislocation for residents," said a statement postedto Facebook by Vickie Heyden.
Westcourt residents were forced out of their homes after an accidental electrical fire started in the parking garage on Nov. 12. Five people, including three firefighters, were treated in hospital due to the smoke.
Heydden said that any rent collected from Nov. 12 to Nov. 30 will be refunded and no rent payments will be required or accepted while residents are out of their units.
"Given the amount of time you are expected to be out of your apartments, we are encouraging residents to pursue alternative, stable housing," she said.
Heyden said that while Westcourt Place is not "actively encouraging" people to cancel their leases, they "understand the challenges of the situation."
As such, Westcourt Place has agreed to honour any requests for early termination of rental agreements.
"While the building remains uninhabitable, management supports residents desire to visit their suites to retrieve necessary items and small household goods," said Heyden, adding that she thanks residents for their continued patience.
There are more than 200 residents — as well as approximately 30 commercial tenants — displaced due to the fire. Also displaced are staff with the Provincial Offences court, who are using ciy hall as a temporary space.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.