$35M Westcourt Place class action lawsuit moves forward after appeal deadline passes

A class action lawsuit against the owners of the Westcourt Place apartment building in downtown Windsor is going ahead, according to a lawyer involved in the case.

The owners of the building decided to not appeal the certification of the lawsuit, which was filed after a 2019 fire.

On Feb. 15, a London, Ont., judge certified the class action against the Westcourt Place owners. The defendants had 15 days from this certification to appeal.

The $35-million suit seeks damages for 135 tenants, including the City of Windsor, who were displaced by a fire on Nov. 12, 2019. In total, 200 tenants were displaced.

Lawyer Harvey Strosberg, senior partner at Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP Law Firm in Windsor, represents the plaintiffs.

He told CBC News that a judge will now set a time period for anyone who wants to opt out of the class action lawsuit to do so in writing.

Strosberg says the blaze started in an electrical panel called a busway in a sub-basement.