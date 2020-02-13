Westcourt sits empty 3 months after damaging fire while tenants sit and wait

It's been three months since a fire that started in the garage forced tenants out of a downtown Windsor highrise — and Westcourt Place remains empty.

"A lot of my stuff is still there," said Jaret Chalmers, who has had a difficult time finding a new place to stay.

Chalmers has been staying with family since the Nov. 12 blaze, but said it's been tough to find a new place downtown, because there are waiting lists for apartments.

And he said he was told by management has to be out of Westcourt in March.

"I'm going to have to probably find a storage unit or something for it, because they're telling us we have to be out by the end of March."

Chalmers isn't the only tenant saying they have to have their apartments empty.

A fire at Westcourt Place in downtown Windsor on Nov. 12 prompts a large emergency response. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Sharon Strosberg is a lawyer for Strosberg, Sasso Sutts LLP, that's part of a class action lawsuit against Westcourt.

"The packing, the moving, the storing and the returning to Westcourt will be at the expense of the tenants," she said. "We don't agree ... Westcourt under these circumstances should bear those expenses upfront."

Lawyer Sharon Strosberg said the tenants of Westcourt are "vulnerable" and a class action lawsuit is asking Westcourt should pay moving and cleaning expenses. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Strosberg said 18 people signed a document saying they were terminating their lease and had the tenants take responsibility for cleaning their items, and to not hold Westcourt responsible to clean them.

Last week, a justice ordered that those who signed that previous document would only have signed off on terminating their lease, and that they would remove their own items.

Because Westcourt is not paying for their moves or items to be cleaned, Strosberg said many tenants will probably elect to move elsewhere. but she said that will be difficult as Westcourt is quite reasonably priced for the area.

A Windsor law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Westcourt. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"They don't have their homes they don't have their stuff, they can't go home, some of them are injured. We think that the net affect of asking them to move at their own expense will cause them to terminate their leases," she said. "They're vulnerable people."

A representative for Westcourt said they have no updates to provide at this point.