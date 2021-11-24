Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Judge reserves decision in Westcourt class action certification

A judge heard arguments this week on whether to certify a class action lawsuit in the 2019 Westcourt apartment fire.

Lawyer representing tenants expects decision in the new year

The Westcourt Place building in downtown Windsor is still not repaired two years after a fire displaced hundreds of people. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

A judge heard arguments this week on whether to allow a proposed class action lawsuit in the 2019 Westcourt Place apartment fire to go ahead.

Lawyer Harvey Strosberg, who represents the tenants, said the judge reserved his decision on the matter but will make one at a later date.

"He said that he'll do it as quickly as possible but I think it would be in the new year," he said.

The Nov. 12, 2019, fire displaced the building's tenants, including hundreds of residents, as well as businesses and the Provincial Offences Court.

The proposed legal action was seeking compensation for affected tenants. In order to proceed, class action lawsuits have to be certified by a judge.

The fire, which started in the building's underground parking garage, was the result of electrical failure, according to the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

