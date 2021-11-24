Judge reserves decision in Westcourt class action certification
Lawyer representing tenants expects decision in the new year
A judge heard arguments this week on whether to allow a proposed class action lawsuit in the 2019 Westcourt Place apartment fire to go ahead.
Lawyer Harvey Strosberg, who represents the tenants, said the judge reserved his decision on the matter but will make one at a later date.
"He said that he'll do it as quickly as possible but I think it would be in the new year," he said.
The Nov. 12, 2019, fire displaced the building's tenants, including hundreds of residents, as well as businesses and the Provincial Offences Court.
The proposed legal action was seeking compensation for affected tenants. In order to proceed, class action lawsuits have to be certified by a judge.
The fire, which started in the building's underground parking garage, was the result of electrical failure, according to the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?