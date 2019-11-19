$35M class action filed for Westcourt residents

A Windsor law firm has filed a class action suit worth $35 million against Westcourt Place on behalf of building residents.

The suit claims general damages of $25 million, with special, pecuniary, aggravated and punitive damages totalling $10 million.

Filed by Strosberg, Sutts and Co, the suit seeks compensation for commercial and residential tenants.

For commercial tenants, the suit is looking for funding for business interruption, out of pocket expenses and the loss of use of premises.

Residential tenants and their guests could seek out of pocket expenses for food, travel and accommodations as well as loss of use and enjoyment of their units.

The law firm is holding a class action information session for tenants of Westcourt Place on Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at All Saints' Anglican Church in downtown Windsor.

Tenants will automatically be included in the class action suit unless they follow instructions to be excluded.