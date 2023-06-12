West end weekend shooting in Windsor
Shooting in west Windsor took place early Sunday morning, police say
There was a shooting in Windsor's west end this weekend, according to Windsor police.
Authorities say it happened on Vaughan Street, just south of Prince Road, early Sunday morning.
A 35-year-old man was apparently shot in the leg but the extent of his injuries was not released.
Police are appealing to the public for information or video images that could help in the investigation.