West end weekend shooting in Windsor

There was a shooting in Windsor's west end this weekend, according to Windsor police. A 35-year-old man was apparently shot in the leg but the extend of his injuries has not been released. 

Authorities say it happened on Vaughan Street, just south of Prince Road, early Sunday morning.

A 35-year-old man was apparently shot in the leg but the extent of his injuries was not released.

Police are appealing to the public for information or video images that could help in the investigation.

