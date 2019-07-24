Dead body investigation in west Windsor
The Windsor police major crimes unit is actively investigating the discovery of a dead body at a house in the city's west end.
The large police presence is on Mill Street, just south of Sandwich Street.
One witness tells CBC News there are at least five police cruisers and one ambulance on scene.
Windsor police aren't providing any details at this time about the investigation.