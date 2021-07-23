Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Windsor-Essex

West Nile virus has been detected in Windsor-Essex for the first time this year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Routine mosquito monitoring has identified one pool that was positive for the illness-causing virus, the public health unit said in a media release Thursday.

While no human cases of infection have been identified so far this season, the finding suggests that West Nile is present in the region, according to the health unit.

The health unit said people should take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites including using insect repellent and limiting time spend outside during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.

"Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes," said Windsor-Essex Medical Offier of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

"This is an important reminder for everyone to remove standing water around our homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding and protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites."

According to the health unit, up to 80 per cent of people who get West Nile virus from an infected mosquito don't experience any symptoms.

Close to 20 per cent fall ill with West Nile fever — the symptoms of which include fever, headaches and a rash. In rare cases, the virus can cause severe symptoms including paralysis, high fever and confusion.

In addition to monitoring for West Nile and other viruses, the health unit also oversees a larviciding program to reduce mosquito populations.