Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in Windsor-Essex

West Nile Virus is still in Windsor-Essex County with a mosquito pool testing positive for the first time this year.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reassures the public that there hasn't been any human cases of West Nile Virus this year, but people should still take the necessary precautions.

People should eliminate standing water at their homes and use a number of protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.

Some tips the health unit has for protection are as follows:

Use insect repellents with DEET, Icaridin and other approved ingredients on skin and on clothing.

Check that door and window screens fit properly and don't have any holes.

Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk.

Wear long-sleeves and a hat while outdoors, as well as choosing light-coloured clothing.

West Nile Virus is a potentially serious infection and can cause death. In 2017, three people in Windsor-Essex died as a result of the virus.

The health unit says they are continuing to monitor the situation and the larviciding program will continue throughout the summer.