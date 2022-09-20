Windsor-Essex confirms 1st human case of West Nile virus this season
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus in the region this year. The local health unit has confirmed that the person with a positive case is a Windsor-Essex resident.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus in the region this year.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the local health unit confirmed that a person with a positive case is a Windsor-Essex resident.
This is the first clinically diagnosed case in the region for 2022, WECHU said.
The local health unit is reminding Windsor-Essex residents to protect themselves from exposure while outdoors and to remove any standing water around homes and businesses.
WECHU provided some other tips to help protect residents from mosquito bites. These tips include:
- Using insect repellent that contains approved ingredients like DEET on clothing and exposed skin.
- Wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants and a hat.
- Limiting the time spent outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Making sure door and window screens are secure and contain no holes.
