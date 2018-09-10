Mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus in Chatham-Kent

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says mosquitoes collected from a trap in the municipality have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The trap is located in the southeast area of Chatham, officials said.

In August, traps had tested positive several times across the municipality — in Dresden, Wallaceburg, Blenheim, northwest Chatham, and Dresden again.

In late August, the Windsor-Essex Health Unit said a resident had tested positive for the virus — the first confirmed human case of the year.

Officials say the virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The health unit said protective measures include: