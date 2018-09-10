New
Mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus in Chatham-Kent
The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says mosquitoes collected from a trap in the municipality have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Traps tested positive at least three times in August across municipality
The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says mosquitoes collected from a trap in the municipality have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The trap is located in the southeast area of Chatham, officials said.
In August, traps had tested positive several times across the municipality — in Dresden, Wallaceburg, Blenheim, northwest Chatham, and Dresden again.
In late August, the Windsor-Essex Health Unit said a resident had tested positive for the virus — the first confirmed human case of the year.
Officials say the virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.
The health unit said protective measures include:
- Wearing protective, light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks.
- Using insect repellent containing DEET and following the label directions.
- Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk and dawn).
- Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of any holes.