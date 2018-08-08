West Nile Virus detected for second time this summer in Lambton County

West Nile Virus has made its second appearance in Lambton County this summer, according to the town's public health unit.

Test results received Tuesday confirm that mosquitoes collected from a trap located in Plympton-Wyoming on Aug. 1 tested positive for the virus.

A crow in Sarnia tested positive for the virus in late July — the first appearance of West Nile in the area.

Lambton Public Health is advising people to reduce their risk of being infected with the virus by:

Taking precautions to avoiding mosquitoes and bites

Reducing breeding areas around your home

Reporting dead birds in the area which may attract mosquitoes

West Nile Virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.