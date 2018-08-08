West Nile Virus detected for second time this summer in Lambton County
West Nile Virus has made its second appearance in Lambton County this summer, according to the town's public health unit.
A crow in Sarnia tested positive for the virus in late July
West Nile Virus has made its second appearance in Lambton County this summer, according to the town's public health unit.
Test results received Tuesday confirm that mosquitoes collected from a trap located in Plympton-Wyoming on Aug. 1 tested positive for the virus.
A crow in Sarnia tested positive for the virus in late July — the first appearance of West Nile in the area.
Lambton Public Health is advising people to reduce their risk of being infected with the virus by:
- Taking precautions to avoiding mosquitoes and bites
- Reducing breeding areas around your home
- Reporting dead birds in the area which may attract mosquitoes
West Nile Virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.