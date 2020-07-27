West Nile Virus found in Windsor-Essex, health unit reports

West Nile Virus has been found in Windsor-Essex for the first time this year, the local health unit reported Monday.

Routine testing for the virus found two positive mosquito pools, according to a press release from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

No human cases of the virus have been identified, the press release said.

"Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes," the region's medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said in a press release. "This is a good reminder for everyone to remove any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites."

To protect against mosquito bites, the health unit advises that residents:

Use insect repellents that have DEET, Icaridin or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin.

Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts, long pants and a hat outside.

Limit the time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove any standing water in places such as bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters.

Have tightly secured door and window screens that are free of holes.

The health unit said it will continue to monitor the virus' activity. Residents can call 311 or their local by-law enforcement for standing water in their community.

