West Nile Virus found in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex mosquitoes again

Mosquitoes collected from two traps in Chatham-Kent have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The results were shared Monday by the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit — one trap in Dresden and the other in northeast Chatham.

This is the third time this month traps across the municipality have tested positive — earlier they were found in areas such as Wallaceburg, Blenheim, northwest Chatham and Dresden again.

Earlier this month mosquitoes caught in Wallaceburg were tested positive. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Associated Press)

Meanwhile, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said it's identified six positive pools across the area. Since testing began this season, it's the highest number of positive pools in one week.

The health agency says the virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people infected don't show any symptoms at all, or they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with more severe illness may experience a stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of coordination or paralysis.

The health unit says protective measures include: