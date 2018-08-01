Newcomer Canadians graduate from leadership development program

A community program for newcomer women teaching leadership skills and discussing career opportunities saw its new batch of graduates Thursday afternoon.

Funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, dozens of women were able to learn about educational paths available to them, career opportunities and leadership skills that people use in their jobs. The program is run by Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor (WEST).

Anabella Hatami, social worker at WEST, said starting on day one, they emphasize to students that they are already leaders.

"You have leadership skills, you're just building up on them and growing," said Hatami.

New Canadian young women went through the Leadership and Community Development Program and they graduated on July 31. 1:51

The next group of students will start in the program Aug. 6.