Warning issued for West Belle River Beach, no closures

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a warning for West Belle River Beach after the water quality test on Monday.

There are no closures otherwise.

A warning is issued when the E. coli count is over 200. When the count goes over 999, the beach is shut down.

The health unit samples water from the beaches every Monday and the results are published Wednesday.

West Belle River Beach has received five warnings, including this most recent one, this season. It was also closed down once earlier in August.

