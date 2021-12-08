Women's shelter in Windsor has lowest donations in a decade

Over the last decade, there have never been fewer donations to the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women than there are now, according to the agency.

"We're coming in lower than we normally do. It's a little concerning," the shelter's executive director Lady Laforet told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.

"We're hoping that it's going to be a temporary situation and that we're going to finish the year strong."

This comes as services across the region claim there's been an increase in those experiencing homelessness and more demand for food and clothing. It's also during a time when intimate partner violence and violence against women has seen a spike.

For now, Laforet said they are making due with what they have, but hope the next three weeks bring in more donations.

The organization is $44,000 short of their $150,000 goal, which Laforet said they use to "meet operational needs."

"We know it's been another tight year, another difficult year for the community but we've always had strong partners, strong community support that's really rallied behind us," she said.

In addition to financial donations, Laforet said they welcome hygiene products, socks, pyjamas and underwear of all sizes. The full wish list is on their website, along with ways to donate.

Typically, the shelter accommodates between 200 and 250 single women, as well as anywhere between 200 and 275 families a year, Laforet said.

Shelter moving to new location

By April, the shelter will move from its spot on Bridge Avenue into the former Comfort Suites downtown hotel at 500 Tuscarora St.

Laforet said the move will be "transformative" for both the agency and the community.

The new space offers 32 beds for single women seeking shelter and 15 units for families. It will also be pet friendly.

But she adds that programming and services may be limited depending on the donations the organization receives.

