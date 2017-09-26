Weekend heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Maximum daytime temperatures are expected to land between 29 C and 33 C
Environment Canada issued a weekend heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, warning residents that maximum daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 29 C and 33 C.
The warning was issued at 3:43 p.m. on Friday.
Canada's weather agency also cautioned that minimum overnight temperatures are expected to reach between 17 C and 20 C.
According to Environment Canada, the heat event is expected to last throughout Saturday and Sunday, possibly into Monday for some areas.
"Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," reads an excerpt from Environment Canada's heat warning.
"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."
