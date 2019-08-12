One charged with arson in Mercer Street fire

One person has been arrested for arson after a Saturday fire in Windsor, Ont.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to an "upgraded fire" in the 700 block of Mercer Street.

The fire was considered suspicious and left one person with second degree burns on 10 per cent of their body. An investigation determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Windsor police arrested an adult male at the scene. The 63-year-old, described as a tenant, is facing a charge of arson.

The fire on Mercer leaves about $175,000 in damage.

Busy weekend for Windsor fire officials

Just before midnight Friday, a fire broke out at LeGoyeau Apartments at Goyeau Street and Riverside Drive.

One tenant was displaced from the sixth floor, but ther were no injuries. That fire is not considered suspicious and leaves about $30,000 in damage.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Windsor fire officials responded to another fire on Copperfield. One person was rescued from the home and a second person was treated for smoke inhalation on site. A resident of the home remains in critical condition.

According to an Aug. 12 tweet published by Windsor Fire, the Copperfield fire investigation is complete.

The fire was accidental, caused by careless smoking and began in the home's living room.

"Damage is $150,000, $25,000 contents, owner of the home still in hospital, critical condition," reads an except from the Aug. 12 tweet.