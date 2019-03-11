New
Weekend fires at abandoned farm houses
The Lambton Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two weekend fires at two separate locations.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating
Early Sunday morning, around 3:45 a.m., OPP found an abandoned farm house engulfed in flames on the 6000 block of Rokeby Line in Brooke-Alvinston Township.
Around 4:30 a.m., they were called to a second burning abandoned farm house, this time in the 4000 block of Shiloh Line in Enniskillen Township.
Local fire departments attended both fires and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating to determine the cause.
