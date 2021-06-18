1st COVID-19 vaccines for young kids administered in Windsor-Essex

For families looking to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19, the wait is over.

On Thursday morning, staff at the mass vaccination clinic at the Devonshire Mall administered their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved for children aged five to 11 years old.

Health Canada gave the product the green light almost a week ago, and appointment registration opened up locally on Monday. Those turning five in 2021 are also eligible.

Eleven-year-old Oliver was the first person in that age group to get vaccinated on Thursday morning, according to a social media post from Windsor Regional Hospital, which runs the vaccination site.

Jenna Smith, 10, also got her shot on the first day she could.

"I wanted to be able to go have fun and be a kid again," she said.

She said staff inside the clinic were wearing costumes of characters such as Spider-Man, Cinderella and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

"It was really cool for all the kids, so they weren't scared," she said.

Families weren't the only ones who turned out Thursday morning. Several protesters were set up near the site.

Earlier this week, police said there will be officers present to "monitor and ensure public safety."

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, the region's acting medical officer of health, is strongly encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated. He said the shot is safe and effective.

"We would encourage everyone who is eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated," he said on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, some appointment slots were available on Friday and as well as early next week, though Saturday, Sunday and Monday are currently full.

The mass vaccination site is located at Devonshire Mall in south Windsor in the former Sears location. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Officials with the public health unit said they have no concerns about supply and expect to have enough to meet the demand.

There are about 33,000 children newly eligible to get their first dose.

Children five to 11 who are getting vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.