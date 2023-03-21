More than 1,900 Windsor-Essex elementary students suspended over vaccination records

The public health unit for Windsor-Essex says that 1908 elementary students have been suspended from class due to out of date immunization records.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said the suspensions are in effect due to the Immunization of School Pupils Act, provincial legislation which requires public health to keep records for students.

Immunizations for certain illnesses like diphtheria, polio and tetanus are required for students unless an exemption is granted.

For those who need to catch up, WECHU is offering immunization clinics in Windsor and Leamington on Monday and throughout this week.

The health unit said that once an updated immunization is received, the school will be informed and the student will be able to go back to school.