More than 1,900 Windsor-Essex elementary students suspended over vaccination records
Health unit offering vaccine clinics this week to help students catch up
The public health unit for Windsor-Essex says that 1908 elementary students have been suspended from class due to out of date immunization records.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said the suspensions are in effect due to the Immunization of School Pupils Act, provincial legislation which requires public health to keep records for students.
Immunizations for certain illnesses like diphtheria, polio and tetanus are required for students unless an exemption is granted.
For those who need to catch up, WECHU is offering immunization clinics in Windsor and Leamington on Monday and throughout this week.
The health unit said that once an updated immunization is received, the school will be informed and the student will be able to go back to school.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?