5 new COVID-19 cases for Windsor-Essex while all outbreaks cleared: WECHU
For the first time in months, the region sees no active outbreaks
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and that the region hit another milestone by reporting no active outbreaks.
The single-case day comes after the region saw only one new case on Tuesday.
Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, reported that all outbreaks in the region have now been cleared.
Windsor-Essex currently has 54 cases of the virus active, but even case-counts of variants of concern have dropped Wednesday — down to 14 active cases.
Seven people remain in hospital with COVID-19, including five people are in intensive care according to data on the health unit's website.
Vaccination rates
More than one-third of adults in Windsor-Essex are fully vaccinated, according to the health unit. That's about 121,578 people that have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Roughly 270,030 residents have had at least one dose of a vaccine.
To find out your eligibility for a first or second dose or to book an appointment through the health unit, visit wevax.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?