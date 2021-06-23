5 new COVID-19 cases for Windsor-Essex while all outbreaks cleared: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and that the region hit another milestone by reporting no active outbreaks.

The single-case day comes after the region saw only one new case on Tuesday.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, reported that all outbreaks in the region have now been cleared.

Windsor-Essex currently has 54 cases of the virus active, but even case-counts of variants of concern have dropped Wednesday — down to 14 active cases.

Seven people remain in hospital with COVID-19, including five people are in intensive care according to data on the health unit's website.

Vaccination rates

More than one-third of adults in Windsor-Essex are fully vaccinated, according to the health unit. That's about 121,578 people that have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Roughly 270,030 residents have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

To find out your eligibility for a first or second dose or to book an appointment through the health unit, visit wevax.ca.

