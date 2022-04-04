Windsor-Essex reports 1 new death as COVID-19 death toll approaches 500

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting one new COVID-19 death, that of a woman in her 90s who was a long-term care home resident.

The public health unit said Monday that 594 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.

Indicators such as high-risk case rates, wastewater data, hospitalizations and outbreaks among high-risk settings are also on the rise, the health unit said last week.

In its Monday update, WECHU also reported 264 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and 317 are active overall.

Currently only high-risk groups are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Forty-four people, including two in intensive care, are in hospital.

There are also 15 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.