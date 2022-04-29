2 additional COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations decrease slightly in Windsor-Essex Friday

The COVID-19 death toll in Windsor-Essex has risen to 610 following an update from public health Friday that two more people have died.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said the community members lost were a man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care or retirement home and a woman in her 70s.

Meanwhile, there are 51 people in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations has decreased slightly in recent days. On Tuesday, there were 74 people in hospital across the region.

WECHU also reported 29 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, the majority of which are taking place in long-term care or retirement homes. There were 21 outbreaks in those settings, while there were also four hospital unit outbreaks, three community outbreaks and one workplace outbreak ongoing.

The health unit said that 74 people have newly tested positive for COVID-19, though under the current rules only specific populations are eligible for testing at a COVID-19 assessment centre, meaning that figure is an underestimate of how many people have COVID-19.

There are 315 cases considered active.

Across the province, there were 20 new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,679 patients in hospital who have COVID-19.

Of those patients, roughly 44 per cent were admitted as a result of COVID-19 symptoms, while 56 per cent were already in hospital when their cases were confirmed.

