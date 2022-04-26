COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 1 more death reported in Windsor-Essex

COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Windsor-Essex and one more person has died, public health reported on Tuesday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said the person who died was a woman in her 90s who was not a resident of a retirement or long-term care home. Her death is the 608th related to COVID-19 in this region.

Meanwhile, 74 people are currently in hospital across the region, including four in intensive care. Two weeks ago, there were 55 people hospitalized.

WECHU also reported 79 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, and 361 are active overall. The health unit cautions that those figures do not capture the true prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, as testing is limited to certain populations under provincial rules.

Across the province, 14 COVID-19-related deaths were reported, and hospitalizations and ICU admissions are at their highest points of the pandemic's sixth wave.

The number of people in Ontario's hospitals with COVID-19 rose to 1,730. Of those patients, roughly 46 per cent were admitted as a direct result of COVID-19 symptoms, while 54 per cent were already in hospital when they tested positive for the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

In Windsor-Essex, there are 26 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks: 13 in long-term care or retirement homes, five on hospital wards, seven community outbreaks and one workplace outbreak.