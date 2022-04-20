COVID-19 death toll in Windsor-Essex surpasses 600
6 deaths reported by public health unit Wednesday
Six people who had COVID-19 — ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s — have died, the public health unit in Windsor-Essex reported Wednesday.
The loss of those community members brings the region's pandemic death toll past 600 to 604.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said none of those who died were residents of a long-term care or retirement home.
The public health unit also reported that 58 people with COVID-19 are in hospital throughout the region, including three in intensive care.
There are 23 ongoing outbreaks: 11 in long-term care or retirement homes, five on hospital wards and seven community outbreaks.
The figures come amid a rise in COVID-19 across the province. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Ontario Wednesday was 1,662, the highest number seen so far during this sixth wave of the pandemic.
In Windsor-Essex, the public school board voted Tuesday night to advocate to the province and local health officials for a return to COVID-19 restrictions in the classroom.
In its Wednesday update, WECHU also reported 152 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday's update, and 396 are active overall.
Currently only certain groups are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario, though the province recently expanded eligibility to include more groups.
